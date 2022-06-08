WAVERLY, WV (WVNS) — A person was shot after they barricaded themselves from law enforcement following a domestic disturbance in Waverly.

Officials in Wood County say a member of the SWAT Team shot the suspect and they were taken to a local hospital for treatment. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

They say no law enforcement officials were injured as a result of the disturbance.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia State Police responded to the shooting. The WVSP is investigating.