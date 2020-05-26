Bartenders excited as bars reopen at 50 percent capacity

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — As state guidelines allow more businesses to reopen, many employees are excited to see their favorite customers again. Bars can begin to reopen at 50 percent capacity.

Brittany Holliday is a Bartender at The Asylum in Lewisburg. She asked customers to be patient as they navigate the changes.

“Just to be patient with us and we’re very excited to have them back,” Holliday said. “Just everybody work together and we’ll be back at 100 percent soon as possible.”

In order to enforce the 50 percent capacity limit, The Asylum set specific tables six feet apart with the chairs down to let customers know where they can sit. They put chairs up on the tables to let customers know where not to sit.

When the bar reopens, Holliday said things will start getting back to normal at The Asylum. Their new hours of operation and their safety guidelines remain in place for the time being.

They also ask anyone experiencing a fever or COVID-19 related symptoms not to enter the restaurant.

“We’re just excited to get back to it and see everybody out and about again,” Holliday said.