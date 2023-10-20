OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A number of Bridge Day guests come to the New River Gorge each year with a parachute.

On Friday, October 20, 2023, a number of BASE jumpers gathered at the Holiday Lodge in Oak Hill and came to the lobby to pack their parachutes.

They said packing the parachutes is, of course, one of the most important jobs they’ll have this year.

“I’m going through the literal steps on how the components are supposed to fit together and thinking about the excitement I’m going to have,” said Michael Greer, a BASE jumper from Cleveland, Ohio. “When the parachute opens, you’re pretty happy.”

Bridge Day draws BASE enthusiasts from around the world and even more spectators who just want to watch.