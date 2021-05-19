UPDATE: Former basketball coach Brian Kidd pleaded guilty to sexual abuse

UPDATE: May 19, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.– A former local youth basketball coach pleaded guilty on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

According to Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons, Kidd plead guilty to a sexual abuse charge. Kidd faces 10 to 20 years in prison when sentenced.

Kidd sexually abused a victim on his youth summer basketball team. The victim’s parents called police and said Kidd was having a sexual relationship with their daughter, who was a minor.

During the hearing, Parsons also asked for bond revocation which Judge Kirkpartrick granted. Sentencing is scheduled for August, 18, 2021 at 9 a.m. in front of Judge Kirkpatrick.

Jan. 23, 2020 3:45 p.m. UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local youth basketball coach was indicted for sexual abuse.

A Grand Jury returned indictments for Brian Kidd on January 23, 2020. Kidd is accused of sexually abusing one of his underage players. He was charged with six counts of Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian, Custodian, or Person of Trust.

Kidd will be arraigned in front of the Honorable H.L. Kirkpatrick on February 4, 2020.

UPDATE 6:30 p.m. 7/16: A local coach of a youth basketball team is charged for sexually abusing one of his underage players. Court documents state the abuse took place while the man was coach of the victim's basketball team this summer.

Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney, Kristen Keller, said it is the breech of trust between an authority figure and a minor that makes cases like this so serious.

“You’ll hear so often, ‘Oh that’s the last person I ever thought would do it’,” Keller said.

Keller said 48-year-old Brian Kidd was charged with six counts of sexual abuse by a parent or guardian.

“Because he was the victim’s basketball coach, each of those carries a potential sentence of 10-20 years in the penitentiary,” Keller said.

West Virginia State Troopers arrested Kidd on Monday, July 15, 2019. Court documents state Kidd is a coach for a youth basketball league in Raleigh County. Keller said troopers reportedly got a call from the victim’s parent who said Kidd was having a sexual relationship with their daughter, a minor.

“What the statute addresses is that trust that young people have when it is a perpetrator who is a person of authority,” Keller said.

Kidd allegedly admitted to troopers he had a teenager perform oral sex on him at least six different times. Court documents also state Kidd told troopers the encounters took place in his car at retail parking lots throughout Raleigh county, sometimes after practice.

In addition to coaching youth basketball, he was once part of the Drug Free All Stars basketball troupe, a team made up of local community leaders and athletes committed to helping kids make good choices. A spokesperson for the group told 59News, as per their code of conduct, he was removed effective immediately.

“Anytime it is a coach, or a teacher, or a baby sitter, or any other person in a position of trust it is very serious because as parents we have to rely on those people to help with our children, as they say it takes a village,” Keller explained.

Troopers reported Kidd admitted to them he knew what he was doing was wrong. Kidd remains in Southern Regional Jail with a bond set at $250,000.

