Basketball expert helps players at Pikeview High School

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — One local high school brought in some expert help for their basketball camp on Friday, July 23, 2021.

Pikeview High School held a camp for their players from 6th to 10th grade this week. The coaches invited Ryan Goodson to come and work with the players. Goodson is a former Division 1 college basketball player and has worked with kids as young as four years old to players at the NBA level for the past 11 years. He said he loves passing on what he knows to younger players.

“I have a joy, for, not only working at that level, but helping the kids reach those goals but maybe just make their team,” Goodson said.

Friday was the last day for the camp.