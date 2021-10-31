Batman visits local church and talks about mental health

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– The Heroes 4 Higher Batman showed up at a local church to take pictures with children for Halloween.

John Buckland, or Batman, visited the Rhema Chrisitan Center in Lewisburg on Halloween morning with his batmobile. Buckland talked to children and adults about depression in kids and how it is not getting any better.

He is the author of ‘Broken Toy Hero’ which detailed a Pheonix toy being mistreated. The book also gives an inside look at how children can overcome bullies and learn the four steps of greatness.

“My job is not to get the kids to look up to me as the superhero but my job is to teach them that inside of them is that potential,” said Buckland.

Preschool Ministry Director Leann Montgomery said that this event could not have happened without the help of the community.

“It kind of came to fruition through Facebook and our local community to invite batman who actually lives in Huntington to come out today,” said Montgomery.

After Buckland’s appearance, the church purchased numerous books to give out to children.

He is also the founder and director of Heroes 4 Higher, which is a non-profit organization focused on the mental health of children. He told kids if they are going through something, to reach out.

“Just find a grown-up they can talk to. Always find a grown-up they can talk to. You can talk to a counselor, teacher your principal, someone you can trust that will listen to what you have to say and also get you help for it,” said Buckland.