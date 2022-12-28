BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Battle for the Armory is back at the Raleigh County Convention Center.

The annual tournament brings in eight different basketball teams from across the state to compete for a series of games hosted by Little General. The winners of these games will then compete in two championship games and one consolation tournament.

Charlie Houck, Director of Public Relations for Little General Stores, says this tournament is special for the way it represents regional teams.

“It’s good for the community and this year we gone as far as Hurricane, James Monroe coming in but it’s regional and we try to include as many local teams as possible and we got Woodrow and Oak Hill playing each other, which was a major rivalry for years” Houck says.

The tournament concludes this Thursday with back-to-back championship matches.