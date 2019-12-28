Battle for the Armory is underway in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Day one of the Little General Battle for the Armory tipped off Friday, Dec. 27. For the 6th year, local high schools battled against each other on the hardwood.

Charlie Houck with Little General said he loves basketball and getting to watch the talent in Southern West Virginia.

“Just great to have regional teams play,” Houck said. “You know Shady Spring, 4-0 with three upsets so far, playing George Washington, 2 time State Champs George Washington. What a match-up and then we have Woodrow Wilson playing Logan.”

The tournament will finish up Saturday Dec. 28 with the championship games and consolation games starting at 2 p.m. Tickets are $7 at the door.