Battle for the Armory is underway in Beckley

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Day one of the Little General Battle for the Armory tipped off Friday, Dec. 27. For the 6th year, local high schools battled against each other on the hardwood. 

Charlie Houck with Little General said he loves basketball and getting to watch the talent in Southern West Virginia.

“Just great to have regional teams play,” Houck said. “You know Shady Spring, 4-0 with three upsets so far, playing George Washington, 2 time State Champs George Washington. What a match-up and then we have Woodrow Wilson playing Logan.”

The tournament will finish up Saturday Dec. 28 with the championship games and consolation games starting at 2 p.m. Tickets are $7 at the door. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

How to explain to children why Santa didn't bring expensive gifts

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to explain to children why Santa didn't bring expensive gifts"

Remarkable Women - Zach Guion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Women - Zach Guion"

Former West Virginia State Trooper acquitted on charges of beating teenager

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former West Virginia State Trooper acquitted on charges of beating teenager"

Dog rescued from storm drain spends first Christmas with the firefighters who saved him

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dog rescued from storm drain spends first Christmas with the firefighters who saved him"

LATEST: Family, friends expand search area for missing Raleigh County woman

Thumbnail for the video titled "LATEST: Family, friends expand search area for missing Raleigh County woman"

59 News Online Update: December 21, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "59 News Online Update: December 21, 2019"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News