Battle of the Bluefields basketball game only allowing family and administration

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– The Battle of the Bluefields basketball game featuring Bluefield University and Bluefield State College will only allow certain people to attend, like family members of athletes and school administration.

This year, the game is being held at Bluefield University on Thursday, November 4th. According to Bob Redd, the Director of Athletic Communications for Bluefield University, the decision was sent in an email.

“While we would love to see the community come out and support the two Bluefields, due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions and limited facility capacity, for this year’s game only, we are allowing families of student-athletes from both teams and administration from both institutions with ID admission to this event,” the email said.

The email continued by stating outside community members will have a chance to watch the game online via the Bluefield University Athletics Youtube channel.