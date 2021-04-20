Battle over regulating needle exchange programs in Charleston rages on

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The battle over regulating needle exchange programs in the Capitol city continues to rage on tonight as Charleston city council members spent hours tonight discussing the controversial issue.

It’s a debate that has been going on for weeks after Charleston city council’s public safety committee sent an amended bill to the full council.

Tonight, they are supposed to vote on a final version of the bill.

This is on the heels of governor Jim Justice signing a similar bill at the state level that takes effect in July.

City council says the passage of this bill puts regulations on certain harm reduction programs now.

Council member Shannon Snodgrass, who is on the public safety committee and supports the bill says city council has waited too long to vote on this bill.

“We have sat here. We got to a point where we were gonna vote on the bill. We tabled it – did not do our duty. We waited on the state to take care of our city of charleston business,” remarked Snodgrass.

Right now, the bill stands stating that harm reduction programs would have to be licensed by the state and cannot be given special permission by the police chief.

Multiple amendments were proposed in tonight’s meeting that is still going on.

We will keep you updated on what the final bill states and what council decides to do with it.