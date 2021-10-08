BB-gun found after lockdown at Woodrow Wilson High School

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police and Raleigh County School Administration confirmed Woodrow Wilson High School was under lockdown on Friday morning.

Superintendent David Price said a student reported to school administration that another student was in possible possession of a firearm during the school’s first period.

The school then went under lockdown and confirmed a student had a bb-gun in possession on school grounds during an investigation.

“Our administration and all of our schools are well trained and know what to look for. Our students did a great job of reporting something they thought was kind of out of the ordinary and suspicious, so we’re proud of that fact, and then it was handled exactly how it should have been handled,” Price said.

Police determined the building was safe for students and faculty, and classes continued on their regular schedule following the investigation.