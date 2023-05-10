BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Summer days bring with them smiles and fun; they’re days when people clear their schedules in hopes of spending time outside.

But for the days with no clouds providing cover, you expose yourself to certain dangers. Sunburns are a type of skin burn resulting from exposure to ultraviolent light.

According to Lisa Walker, Nurse Practitioner for Raleigh Heart & Health Clinic, the severity of sunburns can vary depending on the person.

“You can have a sunburn that just effects the epidermis, which is the top layer of skin. You can also have sunburns that goes as far down as the dermis. It just depends on your skin, how frail is your skin, do you have any more medical conditions” Walker said.

Walker also said you can develop second and third degree burns from sunburns.

Beyond sunburns, you can also experience heat stroke, which is when your core body temperatures are above 104 degrees.

Walker says there are several signs that you are developing heat stroke.

“If you’re out and you’re not hydrating very well. You’re starting to feel faint or maybe you’re with someone and they start to say, ‘Are you okay…what did you mean by what you said.’ Confusion, agitation, those types of things” Walker said.

Walker offers some options to avoid getting into situations where you’re in danger of suffering from these conditions.

For sunburns, Walker recommends you wear at least SPF 50 sunscreen and reapply frequently. For heat stroke, find a cool place to relax and stay hydrated when possible.

Walker also offers this advice if you’ll be outdoors during the heat and sunshine.

“Try to do things that will decrease your exposure to the temperature. Wear a great, big wide brim hat that protects your face. You can also wear the lightweight clothing that covers you up. It’s not going to make you hot, but it keeps it covered to where you don’t have the sun exposure” Walker said.