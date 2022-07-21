PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–Thanks to the City of Princeton, businesses can receive a grant to place signage and renovate storefronts.

The Beautification Grant created by the City of Princeton helps both new and existing businesses receive funding to work on facade improvements including signage and outdoor storefront accents.

The grant can match a maximum of two thousand dollars per year for these improvements. Royal Fades Barbershop, owned by Travis Francisco was the victim of a hit and run.

But thanks to the grant, Francisco said the building got a new facelift.

“We had to go about re-doing the windows, the siding on the building, re-face the front, revamped it with some signage so that everybody would realize specifically what we were since we were having a new look and curb appeal,” Francisco said.

It also helped Kenya Kadjo, one of the owners of Daily Bread, a new bakery in Princeton.

The facade grant helped Kadjo install a tall sign for people in the community to see.

“Oh my gosh, it helped tremendously because money. Everything is so expensive right now and it helped to be able to have such a large sign and such a nice sign and that they paid for it so that was exciting,” Kadjo said.

Both Kadjo and Francisco said the Director of the Princeton Economic Development Authority, Sam Lusk, reached out to both of them to talk about the opportunity for funds.

Lusk said he wants to help give back to the city and its residents.

“It grows our economy it shows that Princeton’s an area that supports businesses and it’s just a hub for folks to come shop and have a great time,” Lusk said.