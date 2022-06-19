FATHER’S DAY! Today is another mostly sunny day with cooler temps. Highs in the 60s to low 70s as we continue to enjoy drier conditions. Not that dads need an excuse to go fishing, but today looks to be great for such activities.



Monday we’ll start with sunshine but clouds will begin to filter back into the region. A few clouds will be in the sky during the day with highs very pleasant, in the 70s. Lows will be milder in the 50s.



Tuesday we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds but we stay dry during the day with the summer feeling returning. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday we see a few more clouds in the sky in the afternoon, and an isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon and evening. Humidity will be on the rise and highs will be in the mid-to-upper-80s.



Thursday will be a day of mixed sun and showers with a few rumbles of thunder possible throughout the day. It’s just a matter of time when we get into the heat and humidity that storms start to form. Highs in the low 80s.

Friday is much of the same with sunshine to start then clouds building in. A few pop-up storms in the afternoon and early evening possible as we are hot and humid. Temps will again hover around the 90 degree mark and dew points stay muggy.

Through the extended forecast we are working our way back to summer-like conditions with heat and humidity returning. Highs look to get back to the 90 degree mark. Remember to stay hydrated, avoid prolong outdoor time during the day, and keep a weather eye on the sky for pop-up storms.



Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.



