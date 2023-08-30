BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Students at the Academy of Careers and Technology are getting an education that fires on all cylinders after a donation from a local fire department.

The Beaver Volunteer Fire Department donated an operational, 1993 fire engine to ACT for its students.

The fire engine enables students in the emergency services classes and other programs to get hands-on learning with real equipment.

Fire Chief Jason Redden and ACT instructor Chad Cox said this opportunity will greatly benefit not only the students, but hopefully lead to future firefighters and EMS workers.

“We donate to train these students so they’re ready to come out of school and go hopefully back to their communities, join the departments and serve the citizens where they live,” said Redden.

Cox added, “This donation from Beaver Fire Department is going to be a huge asset to this program.”

Beaver VFD and ACT frequently partner together to give resources to high school student learning. Some of these resources include expensive equipment, gear and other fire apparatuses.