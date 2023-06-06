RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A fire near Little Beaver State Park on the night of Monday, June 6, 2023, was one of three fires in the Beaver area to occur within eight hours, Beaver Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jason Redden said.

Redden said the fire in the Little Beaver area broke out in the 1500 block of Grandview Road around 10 P.M. Monday.

He said firefighters spoke with the owner of the property and put out the flames. Arson is not suspected, he said.

“After doing an investigation and talking to the homeowner, that one also appeared to be accidental in nature,” he said.

Nobody was seriously injured, Redden added.

One minor injury at the Grandview fire,” he reported. “One of our fireman was treated and released.”

Redden said crews fought two fires on Burmeister Avenue in Raleigh, hours apart.

A house fire, which Redden said also appears to be accidental, broke out around 7 P.M. Monday.

After the Grandview Road fire, he said, a fire was reported at an abandoned building on Burmeister Avenue around 2:30 A.M. Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

The third fire was still under investigation on Tuesday morning, Redden said.