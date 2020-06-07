Beaver Volunteer Fire Department will soon expand into station three

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — The Beaver Volunteer Fire Department will expand to better serve the community.

With two stations, the department covers 121 square miles. That coverage includes 18 miles of interstate. They are building a new station in Bragg to have more access to the surrounding areas. The new station will help reduce the interest rates for the community there, and keep them a little safer.

Will Davis is a volunteer with the Beaver Fire Department.

“Well, the third station in Bragg is going to make it a whole lot better for the residents there. It will cut down on response time for homeowners, for vehicles that we might encounter in the Bragg and Abraham area, but also on the interstate,” Davis said.

The land they are building on was donated by the community. They are hoping to start construction this summer.