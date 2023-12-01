BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley attorney Marie Bechtel is running for a seat on the bench at Raleigh County Circuit Court.

Bechtel, a Beckley native who has practiced law for 21 years in Wheeling and Beckley, said her experience in business, non-profit law and legal advocacy for children in her private practice qualifies her for issues judges decide in Raleigh County.

“The experience that I would bring would allow me to serve people from all walks of life in Raleigh County, with a particular focus on children and what they have been through,” Bechtel said on Friday, December 1, 2023. “Given the issues we see in our state right now, unfortunately, that’s the focus we really need to have for a Circuit Court judge.”

Bechtel, who is the only woman currently running for a judge’s seat in the county, added that her work on opioid related cases has given her insight into the issues judges must decide in Raleigh County.