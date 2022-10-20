RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Domestic airfare for Thanksgiving rose by 21 percent, travel industry experts report, and airline tickets at Christmas look to be the highest in five years.

Staffing shortages, aircraft delays, higher fuel prices, and conservative schedules by airline companies are factors, according to travel experts

Raleigh County Memorial Airport Assistant Manager Robert Runion urged local flyers to plan early.

“Individuals should check with their local travel agencies, their local airports, carriers they operate out of their airports to see what the fares are running and how they can plan ahead,” Runion said on Thursday, October 20, 2022. “They should plan way in advance for the holidays, because it does sell out, and the prices are different.”