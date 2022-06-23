BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Beckley Area Foundation has a new home on Kanawha Street in Beckley.

This move reinforces BAF’s long-term commitment to the area. The Carter Family Foundations’ generosity made the BAF’s vision become a reality when their board made the unanimous decision to award a grant to BAF for the purchase of the building.

BAF’s move to a permanent, central location will heighten the foundations’ visibility and encourage more community participation.

“This is just wonderful to have our own space, room to grow and to serve our grantees and donors,” said Executive Director Dena Cushman.

“We had so many people who contributed to the organization in this new endeavor,” added BAF Board President Doug Ramsden. “We weren’t sure if the community would step up but as always we received unbelievable participation.”

The space is designed to provide a unique opportunity to bring individuals, families, and businesses to philanthropy, and help fulfill their philanthropic goals.