Beckley ARH and Raleigh General Hospital to host a joint emergency blood drive

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Raleigh General Hospital and the Beckley ARH are facing critical blood bank levels.

For the first time ever, Raleigh General Hospital and Beckley ARH are teaming up together to hold a joint blood drive Friday, December 3, 202. Both hospitals will host a community blood drive at the Crossroads Mall from 9-6 to help fight critical blood bank levels.

“Both Hospitals use probably over 200 blood products a month and with the volume up, the usage up and folks not out giving as much, we’re finding that we’re in a critical shortage,” Beckley ARH Interim Community CEO Jill Berry Brown, said.

With donors not turning out in the numbers they were before the pandemic, blood banks around the county are combating shortages, which is raising concern when it comes to providing care.

“The the biggest thing got us, both hospitals, doing so many different surgeries and having so many cases come on from outside facilities,” Raleigh General CEO Simon Ratliff, said. “If you don’t have enough blood on hand you won’t be able to provide the care that’s needed.”

Both hospitals hope this joint effort will be the first of many joint events to putting a stop to the shortage moving forward and move their blood supply levels to a more stable and normal level, pandemic or not.

“There’s going to be other circumstances and so we need to be ahead and hopefully never in the red or purple [levels] again,” Brown said.

Donors will have a chance to win prizes like gift cards and even a smart TV for donating. The event will take place in the old FYE store at the Crossroads Mall from 9-6 on December 3, 2021.