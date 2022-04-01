BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – April is National Donate Life Month.

The Center for Organ Recovery and Education and Appalachian Regional Hospitals have teamed up to celebrate those who gave the gift of life.

Friday, April 1, 2022, Beckley ARH held a flag raising ceremony honoring those who have donated an organ in the past to someone in need and to raise awareness to the need of donors.

“So we want to bring that awareness and know they can answer questions for them so they can make an informed decision and feel good about giving the gift of life.” Wes Dangerfield

If you want to become an organ donor you can contact C.O.R.E directly or select the option to donate when you renew your driver’s license.