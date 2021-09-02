Beckley ARH Hospital restricts visitors due to COVID-19 surge

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley ARH Hospital is no longer allowing visitors. The change is a result of the increase in COVID-19 cases both in the hospital and in the community.

The Infection Control and Employee Nurse Practitioner at Beckley ARH Hospital, Holly Tonelli, said the restrictions will help limit exposure to COVID-19 in the community.

“We’re doing that so people that come in aren’t accidentally exposed to COVID and we’re doing that so that somebody doesn’t get exposed that is in the hospital so people aren’t bringing COVID in to other patients,” Tonelli said.

Tonelli said there are exceptions for end of life situations and if a patient needs a caregiver.