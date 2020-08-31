Beckley ARH to hold career fair

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are looking for a job in health care, this event is for you!

Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital will hold a job fair Tuesday, September 1, 2020 They are hiring for nurses, LPN, nurse aids, and dietary staff. It will be at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. People can submit their applications through the drive-thru service. If you are a strong candidate, they will call you in for an interview.

Rocco Massey is the Community CEO of Beckley ARH.

“We’re always in search of good people, especially right now. We’re always in search of health care workers. But secondly, and maybe even more importantly than that, we want

people to know just what a great employer ARH is,” Massey said.



They are also offering a new program for nursing aids to get paid more, but there is a change in benefits. If you want more information for this program, the job fair is a perfect place to find out.