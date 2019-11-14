Beckley ARH works with local EMS to advance cardiac care

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Heart attack symptoms vary; people may experience chest pains, pass out, or fall sick. But, when a heart attack strikes, heart muscle is lost every minute.

Dr. Melaku Demede is the Director of Cardiology at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital.

“Call EMS, call 911. Time is muscle and muscle is time,” Demede said.

Time is of the essence with heart attack victims. That is why Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital is excited to advance its cardiac services. The local hospital is implementing a procedure called PCI, which relieves blocked arteries in the heart to restore blood flow. Prior to this new procedure, BARH would have to transfer patients to other hospitals.

“We got turned down, this is not heart attack. But things change. Every ten minutes that you do the EKG, every 15 minutes, the patient situation changes. So we’ve already lost a lot of time. But now, when the patient gets to our emergency room, the moment we see that, the decision is in our hands to save and help the patient. So this is a great service to have,” Demede said.

This new procedure will save time, and hopefully lives, of heart attack victims. BARH wants to do more then just treat patients in the hospital. On Thursday, they held a presentation for local Emergency Medical Services. They discussed EKG patterns, symptoms of heart attack patients, and more. If EMS can detect heart attacks in patients, they can have better communication with the emergency department.

Eric Withrow is a flight nurse for Airvac and has plenty of experience with cardiac patients.

“If we’re on the same page, earlier activation, quicker recognition of the heart attack, the quicker the patient gets to the cath lab, to the PCI center which is what they’re opening here, and earlier intervention, so better outcomes,” Withrow said.

Airvac deals with heart attack patients almost daily, proving it is a huge problem in our area. But, BARH’s new program has the heart in mind.