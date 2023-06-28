BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Art Center makes room for more music in the performing arts department.

The Johnstown Road gallery is getting a makeover, with the addition of a new room dedicated for use by music students.

The performing arts director said on Monday, June 26, 2023 that a growing number of students study piano, guitar, bass, drums and other instruments.

“We wanted to add on a room so we could fit, have more room for music lessons,” said Seth Hughes, director of performing arts at Beckley Art Center. “We do private music lessons. Students come in for thirty minutes to an hour, and we have a teacher, one-on-one, work on whatever instrument they want.”

Beckley Art Center Summer Music Camp students will offer a free performance at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2023, said Hughes.