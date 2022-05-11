BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A new exhibit at the Beckley Art Center is showcasing all things green.

The members-only display is a part of their annual color-themed submission requests. Visual Arts Director Saja Montague said the themes present a challenge for some artists and encourages them to think creatively. This year’s theme is the color green, symbolizing rebirth and growth after a challenging few years.

“A lot of the time I think it’s hard to find that inspiration, especially since we have been going through a rough time,” Montague said. “So, we just want to help our artists feel engaged and creative and help in that process of creating new artwork.”

Montague said this exhibit had more submissions than in years past and that’s been the case for most of their exhibits in 2022.