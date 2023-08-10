Beckley, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Prevention Coalition is opening a new exhibit on September 1, 2023.

The exhibit, “Purple for Recovery,” is for National Recovery Month at the Beckley Art Center.

Amanda Hammons, Chair of Raleigh County Prevention Coalition, said the exhibit will give people the opportunity to express themselves in a deeper way.

“I’m really inspired by art, artistry, any form of expression in art to be partnered with people in recovery. Because it gives us another outlook to express those deep emotions. The things that are keeping us from connecting to society and the world around us,” Hammons said.

Anyone can submit up to six different artworks to help empower those in recovery.

Mandy Lester, Administrative Coordinator for the Beckley Art Center, knows many personal stories of recovery – including some from her own family. She said just knowing someone in recovery is difficult.

“Even if were not addicts or in recovery, we still have trauma and pain from seeing the people we love go through it. So that artwork that we get to see them create can be very cathartic for us,” Lester said.

The exhibit will be on display until October 7, 2023. Hammons is hoping to let people know they are not alone in the fight.

“Recovery begins when you say it does for you. And when you believe you’re in recovery, you begin to make a positive change in your life. No matter what that looks like for each individual, it is beautiful, and it means you are living again in a better way,” Hammons said.