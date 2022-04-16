BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Have you ever tried your hand at quilting? That is what a group of women spent their Saturday afternoon doing at the Beckley Art Center.

The Hand Quilting Workshop offered a chance for community members to learn how to hand stitch a quilt, a talent that takes months to complete.

Executive Director Robby Moore said the Beckley Art Center offers classes quite often to encourage people to try something new.

“We hope that people learn a new skill and maybe an appreciation for something they’ve never tried before,” Moore said. “We also want people to learn about our facility here. We have classes year-round and we have a beautiful gallery upstairs, the Dan and Cynthia Bickey Art Gallery.”

Other classes offered are drawing, watercolor, print making, ceramics, and a little bit of everything.