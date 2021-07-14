Beckley Art Center raising money for second installment of local music series

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Art Center is raising money to continue its Midnight Coffee series.

Midnight Coffee highlights local musicians in a Youtube series with pre-recorded performances and interviews. The Art Center is raising money on both Patreon and Kickstarter. Currently, they raised more than $340.

Seth Hughes is the creator and host. He said the money will go towards new equipment for the series.

“It’s going to help us buy new equipment, new microphones, things like that. I need a new audio interface to record bigger bands with more inputs and some new lights to make the videos look a little cleaner,” said Hughes.

