BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Art Center will offer a performance on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 10 a.m.

The event is the grand finale of Beckley Art Center’s Summer Music Camp. Campers are spending the week of June 26, 2023, honing their songwriting and performance skills. The Beckley Art Center will showcase their talents at the recital.

“They’re learning how to write music together, so, today, they wrote the first parts of a song, the chords, and some guitar solos,” said Seth Hughes, director of performing arts at Beckley Art Center, on Monday, June 26, 2023. “They’re just learning how to play those parts, and this is the first time they’ve played music together, collaboratively.”

Hughes said there is a guitar student, two bass guitarists, and a piano student at camp.