Beckley Art Center to host online art exhibits

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Beckley Art Center offers a free online art exhibit during the COVID-19 pandemic. The exhibit is called “Out Present Distance” by local artist Robert Walker.

Executinve Director Robby Moore said Walkers work includes everything from realistic portraits. Abstract figures and landscapes.

“There’s a small walk through of the gallery so you can see each piece, kind of giving the same affect that you would if you were walking around the gallery,” Moore said. “There are photos of each piece so you can look at them a little bit closer that way too.”

The exhibit features 10 pieces of art from Walker. For the link to the exhibit visit The Beckley Art Center.