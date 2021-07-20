Beckley Art Center to host Youth Theater Camp

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If your child loves to perform, you might want to check out this camp!

The Beckley Art Center is bringing back its Theater Youth Art Camp this summer. The camp runs from August 3-7, 2021 in the lower level of the Beckley Art Center.

At the end of the camp, kids will perform for their families. Ann Worley, a volunteer with the art center, said it is important for kids to be immersed in arts programs like this while they are young.

“I believe that theater is one of the most important elements of art that you can focus on in the community, it gives you a sense of belonging somewhere and of being creative and if you’re shy, it certainly brings you out of that,” Worley explained.

Registration is open for kids ages eight through 12, and it costs $75 per child. To sign up, check out the BAC website.