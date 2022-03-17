BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Art Group is opening its latest installation this Friday, March 18.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. and will exhibit over 100 pieces from ages K-12 students of West Virginia.

“I don’t want to take any credit away from the students and the young people, but I want to give a lot of credit to the teachers. I think this is a great representation of our educators here in the state.” Robby Moore, Executive Director of Beckley Art Group

Moore says the artwork ranges from paintings, sculptures, and every media you could imagine! The reception is at 6 p.m.

The Center is open to the public from March 18, 2022, through April 1, 2022, on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.