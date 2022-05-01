BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Arts Center presented The West Virginia Dance Company at Woodrow Wilson High School on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

The dance company has been working on this production since August of 2021. The company is made up of five dancers as well as guest dancers and choreographers.

Over their years as a company they have had dancers from Washington State all the way to Florida.

Toneta Akers-Toler, the founding member and artistic director of WVDC, said her dancers have worked hard for moments like these, from countless hours of training their bodies to rehearsals.

She said when her dancers perform they are really telling a story.

“We are not about entertainment. We hope we entertain as well but we are definitely about speaking about what is happening in the social world between human beings, the similarities between human beings through history and that is art,” Akers-Toler said.

If you missed the performance you can start thinking about next years which will happen around the same time in 2023!