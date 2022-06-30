BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Beckley Babe Ruth Baseball team is gearing up to host the state tournament.

July 8th through 10th, the champions of Beckley Babe Ruth Baseball will host the state tournament for their 14 and 15-U teams. They welcome back their athletes after a three-year hiatus.

President Doug Leeber said he can’t wait to see the stands filled with community members from the city of Beckley.

“We’re excited about it. The same coaching staff that won in 2019, they’re the same ones coaching this year. They’re reigning champs from Babe Ruth last year as far as our in-season tournament. Look, we’re the champs!” Leeber said.

The game starts at 7:30 pm on Friday, July 8, 2022. The cost of admission is six dollars at the gate or $15 for a weekend pass.