BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Beckley Babe Ruth is looking for people interested in volunteering to be coaches or umpires to help save its fall season.

Beckley Babe Ruth was scheduled to hold a draft for its fall baseball league but no one showed up. Beckley Babe Ruth will have a second chance draft this Thursday at 6 P.M. at Harry Lewin Field, and this time they have at least six people interested in coaching a team or becoming an assistant coach between the four teams.

President of Beckley Babe Ruth, Doug Leeber, says they would like to have a few more coaches and desperately need volunteer umpires.

“These are 40 kids that have something to do at least on Tuesdays and Thursdays. They’re playing with teams creating that atmosphere for them and hopefully it will be something they’ll want to come back in the spring and play as well.” President of Beckley Babe Ruth, Doug Leeber

If you’re interested in becoming a coach or an umpire, Beckley Babe Ruth encourages you to come to the meeting on Thursday at Harry Lewin Field at 6 P.M. or message them on their Facebook page.