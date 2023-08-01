BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Babe Ruth 14-year-old stars are headed to Fredericksburg, Virginia, for the Babe Ruth League World Series.

The league completed an undefeated run through the Ohio Valley Regional in July, so the team has plenty of support for the World Series. Beckley Common Council donated more than $10,000, and the league president said on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, that Raleigh County Commission topped off the last $4,000 the team needed to send the team to the World Series.

“I’m excited like a kid. And I see those kids’ excitement,” said Doug Leeber, league president. “Well, they’re not kids. They’re young men. And I look in their eyes, and they’re ready to go. They want to go see this whole thing. They want to be a part of it. And they broke through the threshold. This is the first team in the history of our league to actually win the Ohio Valley and go to the World Series.”