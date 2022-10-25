BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Beckley Board of Realtors is hosting a Bingo with lots of prizes and drawings on November 4, 2022, at Beckley Moose Club on New River Drive.

Kay Booth of Old Colony Realty said that money raised will help to feed and clothe Raleigh County students and help with school supplies. A portion will go to the REALTOR Relief Fund, to benefit members who are facing a crisis.

The bingo games also benefit The Delaney Wykle Animal Wellness Center of the Humane Society of Raleigh County.

“We have gift baskets with a minimum value of two hundred dollars, each, we have a couple of designer purses, we have gift cards we have gym memberships, we have just a variety of prizes,” said Booth.

A $20 ticket covers the first 10 games. An additional cover-all charge of $5 will cover a $500 cash prize.