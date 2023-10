BECKLEY (WVNS) – The sight of leaves turning is a sign that football season is back. Specifically, little league football. On Saturday, October 14, 2023, Van Meter Stadium hosted the Beckley Bowl.

The East Beckley Bulldogs were playing the Southwest Bandits.

Both teams were battling it out to see who could take home the trophy. There are three different trophies available to take home for the A, B, and C teams.

The game started at 11 a.m.