Beckley Bypass officially renamed after first governor from Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Bypass now has a new name. The road is now known as the “Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard.” It is named in honor of the first West Virginia governor from Raleigh County.

President of the Raleigh County Historical Society, Tom Sopher, said Raleigh County Delegate Jeff Pack played a big role in getting the name changed.

“It’s special to that Clarence was instrumental in putting the modern day road system together,” Sopher said. “So from that point me, the historical society, and the city found it encouraging to name something after Clarence.”

Sopher said the Division of Highways will likely have new road signs ready by this summer.