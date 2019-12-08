Beckley celebrates Christmas with annual parade

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Neville Street was lined with people on Saturday December 7, 2019 as the city of Beckley held their annual Christmas parade. Families were able to see their favorite Christmas characters and their friends during the parade.

Krislyn Lawson was one of the many kids in attendance. She said her favorite part was seeing the floats and Santa Clause.

“I loved the parade and I love the candy,” Lawson said.

After the parade people were able to enjoy hot chocolate and Christmas goodies from local vendors at Word Park.

