BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Fire Department is offering a free emergency and disaster preparedness course to the public. The eight-week is hosted by the Beckley Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).

Lt. Chris Graham, who is leading the course, explained the course teaches regular people how to respond to first aid emergencies, flooding, and other disasters.

“We try to train people how to take care of themselves in case of a disaster and then branch out and help their neighbors,” said Graham. “It’s very good training. There’s a lot of things out there we can do to educate people on how to do things safely because I think everyone has a basic desire to help.”

He said there is no obligation for class members to join the CERT Team after training, which officially assists the community during disasters.

However, he said, many class members decide to join.

Classes will be each Thursday at Beckley Fire Station Number Three, from 6-10 p.m., starting Sept. 8, 2022, until Oct. 27, 2022.

Information is available on Facebook at the Beckley CERT page, by calling BFD at 304-256-1780, and by calling Graham at 304-228-5405.