PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) -- In accordance with a recent announcement by the WVU Hospital Association that it supports all staff being fully vaccinated, Princeton Community Hospital is requiring that all staff, both clinical and non-clinical, be fully vaccinated by October 31, 2021.

“We’re doing this because it is the right thing to do. We are the state’s leading healthcare provider andlargest employer, and we have a higher obligation to our patients as well as to each other. I want WVUMedicine hospitals and clinics to be as safe as possible for our patients and staff. A fully vaccinatedworkforce will help ensure that safety,” Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the WVU HealthSystem, said