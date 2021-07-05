Beckley church looks forward to community block party

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, one church is hosting a community block party.

Cavalry Assembly of God in Beckley is hosting its annual event on Sunday, July 11, 2021 after their morning worship service. The event will have free food, games and activities for kids, as well as a small local car show.

John Jordan is the Pastor at Calvary Assembly of God. He said the event is a great way to branch out and meet other people in the community.

“This is an opportunity for people to come together in fellowship with their neighbor, their friends, their colleagues at work and just really relax and have a great time,” said Jordan.

Jordan said the event is open to everyone in the community.