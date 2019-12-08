Beckley Church of God honors Miners during special service

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Beckley Church of God took time on Sunday Dec. 8 to honor and remember all of the miners still living and those who unfortunately lost their lives in mining accidents. During the service they named all the former miners in their congregation.

Pastor Harold Newsome said this is the least they could do for those who risk their lives underground.

“Showing appreciation for all that they have done,” Newsome said. “Mining is not only difficult but dangerous as well. So we want to recognize their contribution to the countries success.”

Newsome said this is the first year they are holding this event and it will not be the last. After the service they held a lunch in honor of Robert E. Clark, one of the miners who tragically lost his life in the UBB mine explosion in 2010.

“His wife and son, mother-in-law are still here at the church,” Newsome said. “Robert died in the Upper Big Branch mine disaster, and so this is going to be an annual event to honor his memory and taking time to show appreciation for miners in general. So we are excited to be able to do that.”