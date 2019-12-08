Beckley Church of God honors Miners during special service

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Beckley Church of God took time on Sunday Dec. 8 to honor and remember all of the miners still living and those who unfortunately lost their lives in mining accidents. During the service they named all the former miners in their congregation.

Pastor Harold Newsome said this is the least they could do for those who risk their lives underground.

“Showing appreciation for all that they have done,” Newsome said. “Mining is not only difficult but dangerous as well. So we want to recognize their contribution to the countries success.”

Newsome said this is the first year they are holding this event and it will not be the last. After the service they held a lunch in honor of Robert E. Clark, one of the miners who tragically lost his life in the UBB mine explosion in 2010.

“His wife and son, mother-in-law are still here at the church,” Newsome said. “Robert died in the Upper Big Branch mine disaster, and so this is going to be an annual event to honor his memory and taking time to show appreciation for miners in general. So we are excited to be able to do that.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

59 News Online Update: 12/8/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "59 News Online Update: 12/8/19"

Wyoming County Shop with a cop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wyoming County Shop with a cop"

4 dead in shooting at Naval Base

Thumbnail for the video titled "4 dead in shooting at Naval Base"

3 fired from WV corrections agency after apparent Nazi salute

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 fired from WV corrections agency after apparent Nazi salute"

Salvation Army goes digital with Red Kettle campaign

Thumbnail for the video titled "Salvation Army goes digital with Red Kettle campaign"

The Resort at Glade Springs launches Santa's Adventure Exhibit

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Resort at Glade Springs launches Santa's Adventure Exhibit"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News