Beckley City Council discuss remote worker program

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — During the Beckley City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, councilmembers talked about the proposed remote workers program. The goal of the program is to attract those working remotely to move to Beckley.

If passed, the city would give remote workers $5,000 to adjust to their new life in Beckley. The city would put in a total of $50,000 into the program to be dispersed over a five year period.

“It’s available and be used for an incentive for remote workers, whether it is an outdoor enthusiast, ” Mayor Rappold said.

However, some residents do not agree with this.

“So I am a teacher and I have kids that are not able to get their homework done because they have to go out and support their families, so if they try to use this money to actually support people who are struggling I think that would be a way better use,” Sam Yurick, a Beckley resident, said.

A first reading was done during Tuesday’s meeting.