Beckley City Council to vote on resolution for employee vaccine incentive

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The City of Beckley is looking to provide extra incentives for city employees to get vaccinated.

The City Council will vote Tuesday, September 14, 2021 on a resolution that would give $500 to vaccinated city employees and those who get vaccinated before early December. Beckley Mayor Robert Rappold said the idea to offer an incentive came from another city in West Virginia. The City of Charleston offered a $750 incentive for city employees to get vaccinated.

“We felt like this was an opportunity to be proactive and maybe our one and only chance to have that kind of input to convince those unvaccinated to do so,” said Rappold.

Rappold said some city employees who were previously unvaccinated received their shot after the internal announcement was made.