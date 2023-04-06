BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A soup kitchen in Beckley may be saved after a local attorney and city councilman purchased their building.

The three-story building, which has housed Carpenter’s Corner for about 19 years, is located on Prince Street. Carpenter’s Corner feeds hundreds of people a day but could have been put out of business by an out-of-state buyer.

To help preserve the organization, Beckley Councilman Robert Dunlap bought it for $175,000.

Dunlap said he feels very fortunate to help such a vital part of the community.

“We can’t lose that type of ministry that feeds that many people,” said Dunlap. “I was just blessed enough and lucky enough to beat the bid for the out-of-state entity so the Carpenter’s Corner can be there until they can be humanely relocated.”

The building was previously owned by First Christian Church since 1956, but as of March 26, 2023, Dunlap is the new owner.