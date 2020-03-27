Beckley City Officials hold public meeting on COVID-19 update

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold held a meeting for city officials to update the community on what they are doing to fight this disease. Rappold said they hold conference calls with city and county leaders three times a week for updates, and thought it would be a good idea to let the public know what is being discussed.

With four JanCare employees now quarantined for being exposed to COVID-19, Rappold said they are setting up an area for first responders in the city.

“Our first responders who may come into a situation with a suspected infection, we are going to create area at our number two fire station,” Rappold said. “And John Zilinski is helping us get that furnished for that potential use.”

Doctor Ayne Amjad said there are now five testing sights in Beckley for COVID-19, which is more than last week. With positive cases reported in Raleigh County, Dr. Amjad we will see more positive tests. She said even with the nice weather, people still need to remember to practice social distancing when outside.

“The day before nobody was out there, yesterday I saw 20 plus young men playing basketball shirtless, which is disappointing they are not practicing social distancing,” Dr. Amjad said. “This is something serious that we need to take seriously. You can walk, but you do not need to be playing basketball outside, you do not need to be doing that, it defeats the purpose of what we are trying to explain.”

CEO and President of the Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, Michelle Rotellini, wanted to remind people that even with dine-in options closed, people can still get take out or delivery, and even have groceries brought out to their cars.

“The Chamber is encouraging everyone to shop online and use as many curbside pickup services that you can,” Rotellini said.